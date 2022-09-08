President Museveni is among the 40 Heads of state and other dignitaries set to grace William Ruto’s inauguration scheduled on Tuesday September 13th 2022.

The inauguration comes after the Supreme Court in Kenya confirmed Ruto’s election as President after throwing out a petition by candidate Raila Odinga, who had argued that the election on August 9th was null and void.

It should be remembered that President Museveni has twice called to congratulate William Ruto for winning the election on August 9th and also being confirmed as the winner by the Supreme Court in Kenya earlier this week. Museveni also said that he’s looking forward to strengthened working relations with Ruto.

Stories Continues after ad

William Ruto’s swearing in ceremony will be held at Kasarani Sports Stadium on Tuesday and the day shall be a public holiday and the oath of office will be administered by the country’s Chief Justice alongside the registrar of the High Court.

Thereafter, the Deputy President will also take the oath of office after which President Uhuru Kenyatta will hand over the instruments of power including the Constitution and the sword of power to the new Head of State.