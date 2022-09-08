President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is set to grace the 5th edition of the KTA Annual Symposium on Law, Technology and Innovation.

Under the theme; Achieving Uganda’s NDPIII Goals; How Intellectual Property, Digital Trade and the fourth industrial revolution can Facilitate an Inclusive and Robust Digital Economy, the symposium is slated to take place on the 20th and the 21st of October 2022 at the National ICT Innovation Hub Nakawa.

According to a statement released by KTA advocates, the Symposium will consist of panel discussions, plenary sessions, break-out sessions, presentations and speeches by government officials, civil society organizations academics, trailblazers in the technology industry, business actors and representatives from industry organizations, research institutions, business associations and development partner organizations all of who play a key role in creating and influencing policy and the economy.

“The plenary sessions will allow different makers and creators, the government, academics, and other relevant sectors to discuss key issues, giving informed opinions on the processes of enhancing innovation for social economic transformation. The break-out sessions will allow for more in-depth and technical analysis of salient issues arising from the thematic focus of the conference,” reads in part of the statement

The symposium convener shall host an exhibition for startups and entrepreneurs to showcase and market their innovations and products. Among the exhibition stalls shall be one set up by KTA Advocates and URSB which shall disseminate information about trademark registration and shall offer clients discounted trademark application services and post registration trademark maintenance.

The event shall include a pitch competition wherein selected startup entities shall present their business concepts to a panel of judges with the winner taking home a prize. The Symposium shall establish a call centre where participants may dial in and contribute / or ask questions.

The symposium shall be a hybrid event hosted physically at the National ICT Innovation Hub Nakawa and virtually on YouTube, Facebook and other online platforms determined by the convener and the organization committee.

The event will end with a live podcast recording of The Big Conversations by Ordinary People Podcast at the MCI Media Hub Kabalagala which will host experts in IP disseminating knowledge on copyright law in Uganda. This shall be followed by a live show performance by Xpressions UG.