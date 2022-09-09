Dfcu Bank has named three new executives: Susan Sharon Kabedha as Head of Human Capital, Peter Mugenyi as Head of Data Analytics, and Andrew Katende who joins the Bank as Head of Business Technology.

Susan Sharon Kabedha – Head of Human Capital

In this role, Susan will be responsible for the implementation of the Human Capital strategy through driving a high-performance culture, talent management and succession planning, employee engagement, learning and development, employee relations, and employee wellbeing.

Stories Continues after ad

Susan joins dfcu from Stanbic bank where she brings a wealth of knowledge from a rich career spanning over 20 years. She worked for over 5 years as a Senior Human Capital Business for Corporate and Investment Banking and prior to that, as a Human Capital Business Partner for Business and Commercial Clients as well as supporting the regions.

She also worked in the insurance industry for over 13 years starting at Minet Uganda and later at CIC insurance group as the Human Resource Manager.

Susan holds a diploma in Business Management, a Bachelor’s degree from Makerere University Kampala, and is an Associate of the CIPD UK. She is also a member of the Human Resource Managers Association of Uganda and the Elevate HR Community.

Peter Mugenyi – Head of Data Analytics

Peter will be responsible for providing execution of enterprise data frameworks consistent with dfcu’s goals and objectives. In addition, he will oversee the development, implementation, and management of financial and data science models to aid in value-mining, identifying new opportunities, and deriving meaningful insights to aid in decision making.

A data science creative and practitioner, Peter brings a wealth of experience in Data Analytics spanning over 7 years from the Financial Services and Pension sectors.

Prior to joining dfcu, Peter worked with NSSF Uganda in the Operations department in several capacities as a Data Scientist, Supervisor of Data Analytics, and Ag. Data Science Manager. He also worked with Stanbic Bank Uganda in the Information Technology department as an I.T Channels Officer and Data Scientist.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering (1st Class) from Makerere University with notable accreditations including Certified MIT Data Science & Machine Learning practitioner, Certified Data Scientist – the University of the Witwatersrand – SA, Microsoft Professional Data Scientist, SAFe – Scaled Agile Framework Practitioner to mention but a few.

Andrew Katende – Head of Business Technology

In this role, Andrew is responsible for overseeing the Bank’s Information Technology operations and infrastructure and has direct responsibility for developing and establishing IT policies and systems that will support the bank’s business strategies.

Andrew brings to the bank a wealth of experience in information technology spanning over 17 years. He has served at the Senior Management level for over 10 years in the telecommunication industry. He has extensive experience in building and leading teams in a multi-cultural environment as well as delivering on large and complex IT projects. He brings a combination of technical knowledge and managerial experience that will be invaluable as we move forward with the formulation and execution of our business plans and technology strategies.

Most recently, Andrew served as the Head of Operations at Ericsson Uganda looking after Ericsson’s operations in Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, Zambia, Madagascar, and Malawi. Prior to that, he was the Head of Operations Assurance at Ericsson Rwanda and Ericsson Tanzania for a period of over eight years. He also worked with Airtel Uganda for several years in various capacities within IT, VAS, and the technical department.

Andrew holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science (Honors) from Makerere University and a Postgraduate diploma in computer science from Makerere University.