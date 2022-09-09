Makerere University has joined the World to send condolences and to eulogize the fallen queen of the United Kingdom for the loss of their iconic leader.

Through the Makerere University School of Public Health-MakSPH Twitter account, the University at large is grateful for the contributions by the fallen Queen.

“Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we offer our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom as well as our partners! Rest in Peace,” the post reads.

“We extend our sympathy and prayers to the Royal Family and the entire United Kingdom including our partners on the passing of Her Majesty the Queen”.

According to the post, all her unwavering support to the people of Uganda and her passion for quality education is still remembered.

“The UK government has always supported Makerere University through capacity building of our staff, students scholarships, exchange programs, research and innovation,” they posted.

The news about the death of the queen shocked the World when it was officially announced by Buckingham Palace. Since then, many people, institutions have come out to send condolences to the Royal Family.

According to the statement by Buckingham Palace the period of Royal Mourning will be observed from today until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral. The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course.

It has also been announced that gun salutes, one round fired for each of the Queen’s 96 years, will be fired from Hyde Park and the Tower of London as the nation enters a period of national mourning, the details of which will be announced by the government.

Buckingham Palace said the queen, who was 96, died peacefully at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. Her son became Britain’s new monarch, King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has reigned for 70 years. Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday. The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.