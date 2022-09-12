Buganda Road Grade Magistrates Court has dismissed the case of inciting violence against Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu said the three prosecution witnesses failed to adduce evidence implicating Ssegirinya on the said charges.

“No reasonable court after directing its mind on the law and the evidence adduced by the prosecution can convict the accused because by the time prosecution closed its case it had not proved any of the ingredients of the case, I, therefore, find no prima facie against the accused warranting his defense and he is, therefore, discharged,” she ruled.

Ssegirinya was arrested in March 2021 and remanded to Kitalya prison. Prosecution averred that on 22nd March 2021 at Mini price in Kampala District, Ssegirinya and others still at large did an act calculated to incite violence against other persons by holding placards demanding for their Presidential victory; Free Mubiru James; Free Nubian Lee; Free Eddie Mutwe by reason of their political opinions.

The MP is currently facing separate charges with Makindye West legislator Allan Ssewanyana and four other suspects of terrorism contrary to sections 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section 204 (a) of the Penal code Act.

The prosecution states that the two legislators together with other suspects -some on remand and others still at large on August 2, 2021, allegedly killed Joseph Bwanika, a resident of Kisekka Village in Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District.

It is further alleged that on August 23 at Ssettaala Village in Masaka City, the MPs and their co-accused persons killed Francis Mugerwa Kiiza aka Nswa, Sulaiman Kakooza, and Tadeo Kiyimba .

The MPs are also accused of attempting to kill Ronald Ssebyoto, a resident of the same area. They are also accused of financing the killings in the Greater Masaka region.