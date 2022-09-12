Police has revealed that DNA samples collected from socialite Charles Olimu alias Sipapa have linked him to other twelve crime scenes.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said following the fingerprints and DNA samples lifted from Olimo Charles, they are now linking him to 12 other scenes of crime of burglary and theft.

“The Criminal Investigations Department and our forensics department established 12 other cases linked to Sipapa. This follows DNA samples and fingerprints run in our data bases and scientifically matched from all the 12 scenes which means he was among the perpetrators or the perpetrator at the crime scenes,” Enanga said.

Enanga added the crimes were committed from 2014 to 2022 in the areas of Ntinda, Kiwatule, Bugolobi, Kabalagala, Kira Road and Jinja Road.

Last week Sipapa was remanded to Luzira prison on charges of aggravated robbery of $429,000 (about Shs1.6 billion), mobile phones, TV set, and an apple MacBook from a SOuth Sudanese national, Jacob Arok. The robbery happened on the night of 28th August at Bunga Kawuku, Makindye Division.

Sipapa, alongside his girlfriend Shamira Rukia Nakiyemba, were remanded until September 19 when they return to court for mention of their case.