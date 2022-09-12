Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has been acquitted in a sexual assault case.

Micho was put on trial over an incident that happened in December 2020 in Gqeberha.

The allegations in a South African court were that Micho made sexual advances to a lady at a Cosafa Cup match in December 2020 at the Wolfson Stadium when he was the Zambia football team head coach.

The Serbian Wolf, as famously known, was initially found guilty on two counts of sexual assault in the Gqeberha Regional Court and was sentenced to three years imprisonment, which was suspended for five years, but he has finally been cleared of any wrongdoing.

“It is ordered that the appeal be and is hereby succeeded,” the judgement read.

“The conviction and sentences be and are hereby set aside and the order and the magistrate are substituted with the following: the accused is found not guilty on all counts and is acquitted.”

In a statement released on his twitter account, Micho also confirmed that he had been acquitted in the assault case.

“The high court handed down a judgment of my acquittal,” he said in a statement.

“I was duly found not guilty on all charges that I was sentenced on, which overturned the initial sentence and pronounced my total innocence on all counts of charges and pronounced the success of my appeal.

“This came as no shock to me because I had never second guessed my innocence.

“This judgment not only restores my firm belief in the objectivity of the criminal justice system of South Africa but it also reassures us all that none of our rights can be violated without recourse to law.

“I thank every one of my legal team, a bunch of dedicated people who worked tirelessly to bring this chapter behind me.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for every word of encouragement and support I received from football-loving people across the broader African continent, my home, and friends in all parts of the world. Your unwavering love kept me going and gave me strength.”