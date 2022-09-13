President Yoweri Museveni has told Kenyans not to involve him in their internal affairs.

This came after Kenyans gathered at Kasarani started chanting ‘Toboa’ when he said Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had talked about challenges of leadership in African countries.

As the crowd persisted with the chants, Museveni asked them not to involve him in Kenya’s internal wrangles.

The reaction followed remarks by the deputy president where he seemed to be throwing jabs at former President Uhuru Kenyatta over how he ran his administration.

He said while watching KTN News, he saw young men talking about sharing power and sharing resources.

He said one young man on the show made a good point, which was the politics of identity versus the politics of issues.

He then challenged the political class in Africa to consider where prosperity comes.

“According to experience of 60 years I would advice Kenyans to know that prosperity comes from wealth creation,” Museveni said.

He added that he found a problem with the TV show saying that none of the participants talked about East African integration.