The Committee of Commissions Statutory and State Enterprises (COSASE) has tasked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uganda Airlines Jenifer Bamuturaki to account for the US$12,750 (Shs 48.6 million) per diem that she received to travel to different countries, but did not travel.

She reportedly received the money while serving as the Commercial Manager of the new airline and the acting CEO. Bamuturaki said she would respond in writing.

In tandem, the committee has given a 14 days ultimatum to Bamuturaki to present before the members her exact names after the committee discovered that she has more than three names she has been using which differ from her academic and other documents.

In 2019, Bamuturaki legally changed her name to Jennifer Arnold Lenkai but continues to use ‘Jennifer Bamuturaki’ on official documents.

Bamuturaki has been under scrutiny over the operations of the airline. The management of the company reportedly earns huge amounts of money despite making losses. The airline is reported to have recorded Shs 160 billion last financial year.

In 2018, Uganda mooted an idea to revive its airline and hence ordered four Bombardier CRJ900 regional Aircraft. In 2020, the government of Uganda received four Bombardier CRJ900 regional Aircraft that were ordered by Uganda National Airlines Company in July 2018 and two airbuses that were delivered in 2020 and 2021.

Following the arrival of airbuses, the country launched its long-range operations with non-stop intercontinental flights to the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Established in May 1976, Uganda Airlines, started operations in 1977 and was liquidated in May 2001 after efforts to privatize the company failed due to massive debts it had incurred.

Uganda Airlines is competing with Africa’s best such as South Africa Airways, Ethiopian Airways, Kenya Airways, Rwandair, and others on the continent, not forgetting International ones such as Emirates Airways, Qatar Airways, and Turkish Airways among others that land at Entebbe International Airport.