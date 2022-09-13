William Ruto swears in

William Ruto has been sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya at Kasarani International Stadium in Nairobi.

Ruto took the Oath of Office at 12.44 pm in a swearing-in process led by the Judiciary under Chief Justice Martha Koome and the registrar Anne Amadi.

“I William Samoei Ruto, in full realisation of the high calling, I assume as the President of the Republic of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Kenya; that I will obey, preserve, protect and defend this Constitution of Kenya as by law established and all other laws of the Republic, and that I will protect and uphold the sovereignty, integrity, and dignity of the people of Kenya, so help me God,” said Ruto during his swearing-in.

Stories Continues after ad

Ruto also received the highest award in the country – Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart.

His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, was also sworn in shortly after him.

The swearing-in and inauguration kicked off with the entry of President Uhuru Kenyatta aboard the Commander in Chief ceremonial vehicle, after which he inspected a full parade mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces under Lt-Col Gilbert Kinanga’s command.

The event was attended by tens of head of states and diplomats from across the world. They included East African Community presidents among others.

Related Posts