Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance has been delegated by President Yoweri Museveni to represent him at the swearing in ceremony for President Joao Lourence of Angola.

The swearing in which is due to take place tomorrow in Luanda will see Lourence take oath of office for the second term as President of Angola.

MPLA won the August elections with 51.17 per cent of the votes against 43.95 per cent for the opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).

Stories Continues after ad

Lourenço was designated in December 2016 to occupy the party’s number one position in August legislative 2016 elections where the ruling MPLA won a majority of 150 seats, Lourenço automatically became President of Angola, succeeding long time ruler Jose Eduardos dos Santos and subsequently in 218, he became the chairman of People’ s Movement for the Liberation of Angola People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA). Jose Eduardos died in July and was buried last month.