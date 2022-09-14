Kyetume Football Club has dragged the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) to High Court over demotion to the regional league.

In August, FUFA relegated the newly promoted side from the Uganda Premier League to the 3rd tier over licensing inadequacies. According to FUFA, Kyetume failed to meet set deadlines of submitting minimum requirements for application of a Club License to participate in the FUFA Organized Competitions 2022/23 season.

By 12th August 2022, Kyetume had only three players registered on the FUFA Connect System. A minimum of 18 players is required to be on the system.

Through its lawyers led by Bagyenda & Company advocates, Kyetume filed a lawsuit in the Mukono High Court against FUFA on Tuesday 13th September.

“FUFA disqualified Kyetume unfairly. It never gave it a right of fair hearing, Kyetume has not been able to defend itself. It made an appeal, instead of calling Kyetume to come and defend itself, it was given a letter that the appeal had been dismissed without even being heard.

“So that’s why we are here, to have all these decisions of FUFA quashed, set aside, and we (should) be heard on merit.

“Right now, we are very optimistic that we are going to win this case. We are not willing to give up like that because the law is on our side,” said Ivan Bagyenda.

With the league set to kick off on September 30th, Bagyenda argued that the transfer window closes on 20th September and the club is still selling and buying players saying fairness must be at the forefront.

The UPL secretariat already released next season’s league fixtures without Kyetume.