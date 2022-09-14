The extension of Kabira Country owned by city tycoon Sudhir Rupaleria has redefined the skylines around Bukoto-Ntinda areas with the new leisure facility imposing a magnificent image in the area.

The leisure facility, once complete, will be East Africa’s biggest leisure hotel with more rooms than any other facility.

Kabira Country Club is within close vicinity of the central business district, with convenient access to all parts of the city and essential social amenities, like shopping centers and prime residential areas of Bukoto, Ntinda, Naguru and Kololo.

Stories Continues after ad

Located on Old Kira Road in Bukoto and the extension facilities has apartments, health club, squash courts, huge indoor and outdoor restaurants, a youth and business centre, conference facilities, pool-side apartments, a six-lane bowling alley and underground parking facilities.

Ruparelia Group, through Meera Investments Limited, is also building the 18-acre mixed-use facility on the premises of the former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) headquarters on Yusuf Lule Road in Kampala.