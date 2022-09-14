A Uganda Christain University student, Gasper Lubangakene has died in Kidepo Game Valley National Park. His death was confirmed by the management of UCU.

“We regret to inform you about the death of our student, Gasper Lubangakene,” the university said in a statement.

The first-year student was reportedly found dead in his room at Kidepo Game Vally National Park where he was doing internship training.

Gasper was pursuing a Bachelor of Tourism and Hospitality Management and was in his second semester of First Year.