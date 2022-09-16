Police in Mityana are holding 14 suspects in connection to the vandalism of electricity infrastructure. The suspects were arrested in a joint intelligence-led operation with the Ministry of Energy on Thursday.

They were arrested at Suremax guesthouse where they have allegedly been keeping the stolen electricity property.

ASP Racheal Kawala, the PRO Wamala region police said they recovered exhibits including; 20 Stayrodes, Conductor wires of 5mtrs, Stay wire of 100mtrs, 10 Umeme overcoats and 18 Stay insulators.

Other exhibits 30 dead ends, 20 Turn tackles, 1 Umeme safety boot and 1 Umeme disconnection book. A CIU (yaka meter), Single cabin UAT 124H amongst other properties all belonging to UMEME.

The suspects have been identified as Mpungu Robert 41yrs, Kasuja Peter, Bitamuzi Richard Kampala association advocates and Nangobi Lydia all alleged employees of Kampala associated advocates.

Other suspects are Nsamba Charles a Boda boda cyclist, Damba Joshua a staff of UMEME, Bogere Becker unemployed, Sakwa Benard 24 unemployed, Bonny Joseph 37-year-old formerly UMEME staff, Katongole Bruno electrician, Sebyooto Muwanga Ignatius 48yrs UMEME driver, Nakiboneka Grace 30yrs manager Suremax, Golooba Edward a farmer and the owner of SureMax guesthouse.

“They will be charged with interference with meters, works or public lamps section 85A of electricity Amendment act 2022 among other charges. We are currently interrogating the suspects and inquiries are ongoing,” Kawala said.

A Shs1 billion fine or a 15 years jail term awaits anyone who is found guilty of vandalising electricity infrastructure following the passing of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022. MPs passed the bill on Wednesday, 13 April 2022.