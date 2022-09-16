The first round of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Mozambique 2022, scheduled for 21-28 October, will be hotly contested.

Defending champion Senegal will share the stage with Uganda Sand Cranes, who participate in their second Beach Soccer AFCON after having been semi-finalists in 2021, Madagascar, winner of the tournament organized in 2015 in the Seychelles and also Egypt, bronze medalists in 2016 and 2018.

The Sand Cranes will be managed by Swiss legendary beach soccer coach Angelo Schirinzi.

Hosts Mozambique have been placed in group A. They are joined by Malawi, who will be taking part in their first Beach Soccer AFCON, Nigeria who were bronze medalists in 2015 and finalists in 2016 and 2018, and also Morocco, regular participants in the finals and bronze medalists in the last edition.

The groups of the final tournament were revealed on Friday following the draw held in the Mozambican capital Maputo.

The tournament will take place in the town of Vilankulo, known for its seaside resort and picturesque landscape, an enchanting tourist spot.

Group A: Mozambique, Malawi, Nigeria, Morocco

Group B: Senegal, Uganda, Madagascar, Egypt.