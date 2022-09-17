Youth in Bunyoro sub-region have asked President Yoweri Museveni to give Commander of Land Forces Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba mantle to succeed him.

Speaking at the opening of Radio 4 owned by City events guru Balaam Barugahara, the youth led by the district Female Youth Councillor Ayebazibwe Evelyn, thanked Museveni for the good leaders but asked him to give Gen. Muhoozi room so as he get time to interact with the populationand also give him leadership mantle.

“We are really appreciative for the peace you fought for and we are also requesting you to allow your son Muhoozi come and interact with the youth because we really love him so much and also allow him succeed you,” Ayebazibwe said.

Muhoozi first signalled his desire to go public about his presidential ambitions when he turned his 48th birthday celebrations this year into a national event.

In May, he informally announced his retirement from the army on Twitter, fuelling speculations that he intended to leave the army and launch a political career.

Across the country and online, multiple ‘Team MK’ or ‘MK 2026’ support groupa are popping up to support his future presidential run.