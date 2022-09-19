Makindye Magistrate Court has further remanded City socialite Olim Charles, aka Sipapa to Luzira Prison.

Appearing before Lorna Patience Tukundane, a grade one magistrate at Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala alongside his girlfriend Shamira Rukia Nakiyemba, Sipapa was further remanded till 10th October.

The socialite faces six counts of aggravated robbery allegedly committed between 2014 and 2022.

On September 6, 2022 the Directorate of Crime Intelligence arrested, Sipapa who was on the Police wanted list for an alleged Aggravated Robbery, which occurred at the home of Jacob Arok, in Kawuku-Bunga, on the night of 28th August 2022.

A group of thugs broke into the home of the victim, after applying suspected chloroform, on the occupants who were asleep. The thugs ransacked the home and robbed cash of USD 429,000, 4 iPhone, 2 Apple laptops, a DELL laptop, gold Jewellery for his wife, and a 65” Sumsung TV among others.

On September 13, 2022, police said the Directorate of CID in close coordination with the Directorate of Forensics, established 12 other cases that were linked to Sipapa. The crimes stretch from the year 2014 – 2022.

“This new development arose after his fingerprints and DNA samples were across our Databases and scientifically matched. This implies that the accused was one of the perpetrators at the respective scenes of crime in Bugolobi, Kabalagala, Kira road, and Jinja road, Kiwatule, Ntinda, and Kyanja Jomayi, among others,” Police said.