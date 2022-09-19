Uganda Cranes Head Coach Milutin Sredojevic (Micho) has named the team that will travel to Libya for two international friendly matches next week.

The squad composed of 22 players largely will take part in a Tri-Nations tournament in Libya.

Uganda Cranes will face Libya on Wednesday 21st September before taking on Tanzania three days later.

The team will depart Uganda on Sunday (at 6:30PM) aboard Ethiopian Airlines ET 335. They conducted a training session on Sunday at Phillip Omondi Stadium.

The foreigh based contingent of Steven Sserwadda, Abdu Aziiizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Giosue Bellagambi, Sadat Anaku and Derrick Kakooza will link up with the the team in Libya from their club bases.

It should be noted that the local based legion entered camp on Tuesday and played in the two Tonny Mawejje’s testimonial matches.

Travelling squad

Goalkeepers: Giosue Bellagambi (Huddersfield Town FC), Denis Otim (Express FC), Denis Kiggundu (Vipers SC)

Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), James Begisa Penz (URA FC), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Royal Monarchs), Derrick Ndahiro ( URA FC), Ibrahim Juma (Leganes FC), Musa Ramathan (Cincinnati FC), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Jurua (KCCA FC), Hillary Panuel Mukundane (Vipers SC)

Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruganga (MFK Vyskov), Steven Serwadda (New York Red Bulls),Abdukarim Watambala (Vipers SC), Isma Mugulusi (Unattached), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC)

Forwards: Titus Ssematimba (Wakiso Giants FC), Derrick Kakooza (Valmiera), Sadat Anaku(Dundee FC), Rogers Mato (KCCA FC), Richard Basangwa (Gaddafi FC)