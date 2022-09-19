Parliament has declared the nomination for the candidates for the Members of Parliament to the East African Legislative Assembly. The intending candidates shall pick nomination forms from the office of the clerk starting today on Monday, 19th to tomorrow 20th Tuesday, September 2022 by 5:00pm.

During the nomination exercise, the clerk to parliament, Adolf Mwesige said all candidates will be subjected to a verification committee that is set to be formed tomorrow.

“Candidates shall be nominated either under a political party, or as an independent candidate. For a person nominated under a political party, the party must be represented in Parliament. In this case the party’s Secretary General or a person authorized shall endorse the candidate,” Mwesige said.

The clerk added that each candidate or aspirant will be accompanied by not more than ten persons at the nomination venue and no convoys of vehicles are permitted to accompany the candidates at the Parliament building.

The campaigns and voting for all candidates duly verified and approved by Parliament shall be conducted in Parliament on Thursday, 29th September 2022 starting at 10:00 am.

The qualifications for the candidates are; Be a citizen of Uganda, qualify to be elected as an MP, not an MP currently, not a Minister, and should bear proven experience/interest in EAC. They shall also pay a nomination fee of Shs3,000,000.

Parliament has so far nominated four independent candidates and among them are; Jacqueline Amongin, Dr. Dennis Kapyata, Daniel Muwonge, and Stella Kiryowa and Justice Forum (JEEMA’s) Kateregga Mohamed.