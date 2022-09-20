Police in Mpigi have registered a disturbing incident of teen suicide of a one Kasule Arafat, an 11-year-old Primary four pupil of Kabira UMEA Primary School, who committed suicide by hanging.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that at about 8am, the victim reported to school, but did not attend classes. He disappeared from the school and a search was conducted, only to find him dead, and the body hanging on a mango tree, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Kyanja, which is located about 250 metres from the school. The body was taken to Gombe Hospital for Post -mortem.

“It is so devastating to the friends, the school and the community for such a young child, to die because of overwhelming hopelessness or frustration. All parents, siblings, classmates, and neighbours were left wondering what could have driven him and how they could have prevented it from happening,” Enanga said.

Most teenagers commit suicide due to the pressure to perform academically, act responsibly and or the pressure to fit in socially among fellow teenagers. Young people with mental health problems – such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, or insomnia – are at a higher risk for suicide thoughts.

“We therefore, urge parents, guardians and local leaders, to watch out for things that increase the risk of suicide among teens. These include; a psychological disorders especially depression, bipolar disorder and alcohol, drug abuse, feelings of distress, irritability or agitation, feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness, that often come with depression, previous suicide attempts, family history of depression or suicide, emotional, physical or sexual abuse, lack of a support network, poor relationships with parents or peers, and feelings of social isolation, struggling with their gender or unsupportive family,” Enanga said.

Enanga reminded parents to know the warning signs, so that teens who might be suicidal, can get the help they need. “Some adults fell that kids who threaten to hurt themselves are just doing it for attention. This can increase the chance of them hurting/harming themselves.”