Boda-boda riders are set to benefit from a new campaign where they will win over Shs 200 million worth of prizes including 12 brand new motorbikes, fuel, airtime, t-shirts, and reflector jackets.

This campaign dubbed ‘Saawa ya ku yiliba’, will run for a period of 12 weeks at Shell fuel stations and targeted retail outlets across the country. To participate, riders will need to purchase Shell Advance at any participating retail outlet to receive an entry coupon. All entry coupons will be logged into a portal where winners will be drawn weekly. Lucky winners will be notified by SMS on the same mobile numbers indicated on their respective draw entry coupons. Riders that participate weekly have a chance to win lots more.

“It gives us great pleasure to bring this exciting campaign to our esteemed boda-boda riders, especially with the current economic pressures. Through this campaign, riders that purchase Shell Advance will be entered into a draw for a chance to win exciting prizes every week. We value the boda-boda rider and have taken steps to improve the rider experience at our sites over the years, said Alex Tusingwire, Head of Business Lubricantsat Vivo Energy Uganda.

Adding, “Our rider offer currently includes formulated motorbike engine oil called Shell Advance for boda-bodas. We also offer our boda-boda riders dedicated motorbike fuelling points called Shell Boda Spots at our Shell service stations and motorbike service points called Shell Motorcare Express specifically operated by professional motorbike mechanics. We continue to look for opportunities to add value to these amazing customers.”

“For the next 12 weeks, we will give away one motorbike every week to a lucky winner. In this way, we are contributing to improved livelihoods and sustained household incomes for the boda-boda rider. The motorbikes can be used as a means of private or public transport, thereby stimulating job creation and increased income generation for the community,” said Tusingwire.

“I encourage boda-boda riders across the country to participate weekly. Anyone could be the lucky brand-new motorbike winner. Riders need to participate every week to increase their chance of winning each week. I also caution all participants to be keen on con men, as all rewards will be issued at select Shell fuel stations only. To our boda-boda customers, get your motorbikes ready, pick up a pack of Shell Advance, and may the best rider win,” said Herbert Egesa, Lubricants Brand Manager, Vivo Energy Uganda.

Shell Advance is specially formulated to deliver better engine cleaning and protection so that riders can enjoy retained horsepower and more fuel savings. Shell Advance has a range of products to suit different bike engine types including Shell Advance AX3 (Advance Red) and Shell Advance AX5 (Advance Yellow) which are suitable for the 4-stroke engine while Shell Advance 2T is for 2-stroke engine oils.