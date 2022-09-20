Fifteen contenders for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) representative slots, including former MPs Jacquiline Amongin and Veronica Kadogo, have sought nomination in the crowded race to the regional Parliament.

With nominations ending Tuesday, 20 September 2022, the number is expected to intensely increase, especially because major political parties represented in the House are yet to register their candidates.

So far, the Justice Forum (JEEMA) solely represented in the House by MP Asuman Basalirwa (JEEMA, Bugiri Municipality) has presented the only political party sponsored candidate in the pack of 15, after signing in its Secretary General, Mr Mohamed Kateregga.

The other candidates include Salaama Nakitende, Gilbert Agaba, Ambrose Murangira, Allan Muyima, and journalist Julius Bukyana, Ronex Tendo Kisembo, Lauben Bwengye, Patience Naamara Tumwesigye, Stella Kiryowa, Dr Daniel Kapyata, and Daniel Muwonge.

Thereafter, a committee in line with Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament will vet the contestants for their suitability and qualification, and the Speaker will on Wednesday, 21 September 2022 announce to the House the names of successful candidates, which names will also be gazetted and published in print media in line with Appendix B of the Rules of Procedure.

Campaigns are slated for Thursday, 29 September 2022, which will be followed by voting on the same day.

Last week, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairperson, President Yoweri Museveni, said the party will be sticking with its current six representatives.

Aspirants are paying a non-refundable nomination fee of Shs3 million.