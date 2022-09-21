Twenty eight aspirants have expressed interest in competing for Uganda’s nine slots at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

On Monday, 19 September 2022, the nomination papers for 15 candidates, all independent aspirants, were received. 13 aspirants presented their nomination papers on Tuesday, 20 September 2022, the last day of the two-day activity presided over by the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige Kasaija, at Parliament’s Conference Hall.

According to records, a total of 18 independent candidates presented their nomination papers, while six candidates from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party also expressed their interest.

The Democratic Party, Justice Forum (JEEMA), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) fielded one candidate each to compete for the opposition slots.

Those nominated on the second day included the six candidates fronted by NRM. These are Paul Musamali, Rose Akol, Stephen Odongo, James Kakooza, Mary Mugyenyi, and Denis Namara.

Also nominated on day two were candidates endorsed by several opposition political parties including DP’s Gerald Siranda, UPC’s Fred Ebil, and FDC’s Harold Kaija.

According to the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige Kasaija, nomination documents are to be verified by a verification committee, and thereafter, the names of the successful candidates will be gazetted.

These will then be invited for open campaigning before Members of the 11th Parliament who form the electorate on Thursday, 29 September 2022 at Parliament.

According to the EALA road map, by September, Parliament should have selected and gazetted Uganda’s representatives to the Arusha-based Assembly.