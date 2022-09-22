President Museveni has gifted 24 boda-boda riders operating at the Kingdom Kampala stage with brand new motorcycles.

State House comptroller Jane Barekye handed over the motorcycles to the beneficiaries on behalf of the president.

Museveni was fulfilling a pledge he made to the group on the 25th of March 2022, as an incentive to boost the group’s business.

In a message to the riders who attended the function with their wives, he advised them not to sell these motorcycles, avoid drunkenness and focus on working for the betterment of their lives and families.

New motorcycles

Mr. Wasswa Hussein the chairman of Kingdom Kampala Boda Boda stage, applauded the President for this gesture, adding that the motorcycles will enable them to increase their daily income and support their families.