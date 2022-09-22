Police at Mpigi has today registered a fatal accident at Kavule swamp along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

The accident involved motor vehicle reg no. UBE 141A (Fuso fighter) that was loaded with matooke and was travelling from Masaka side heading to Kampala.

The vehicle overturned and fell on the lane of Kampala to Masaka, found a toyota Noah reg no. UAZ 401K (blue in colour) which was brushed on the sides of the driver side in the process of sliding.

So far one female adult has been confirmed dead and around six victims rushed to Double Cure hospital for first aid treatment.