The State House anti-corruption Unit in liaison with Police have arraigned Lira District officials on charges of Abuse of Office, Conspiracy to defraud and fraudulent procurement of titles on district land.

The suspects are; the Natural Resources Officer Pabious Otuke and Lira Lands Ministry Zonal Office Cartographer Joel Ogwang.

Prosecution avers that while surveying public land in Lira, they allegedly left out part of it and processed titles which they allocated to their accomplice Atoo Rebecca. The District Staff surveyor is still at large.

The two were arraigned before Grade One Magistrate Moses Nabende at the Kololo based Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday.

They have been remanded until September 28, 2022.