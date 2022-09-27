President Yoweri Museveni is expected to address the nation on issues of national importance, including the Ebola outbreak tomorrow Wednesday, September 28.

This has been confirmed by the senior presidential press secretary, Mr. Sandor Walusimbi.

The president’s address comes at a time when the Ministry of Health has so far confirmed 36 cases, with 18 confirmed and 18 probable.

23 deaths have so far been registered, with 5 of those confirmed with 18 still probable. Samples from the suspected cases are being taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) for testing.

Meanwhile, 35 are active cases on admission.

Districts where confirmed and suspected cases have been reported include Kassanda, Kisoro, Kakumiro, Mubende, Kyegegwa, and Lyantonde.

The Health ministry continues to appeal to the population to adhere to preventive measures and report any suspected cases to nearby health facilities or authorities.

Ebola is transmitted through contact with the blood, stool or fluids of an infected person and objects that have been contaminated with body fluids from an infected person.

Some of the symptoms are high body temperatures, fatigue, chest pain, diarrhoea, vomiting, unexplained bleeding, and yellowing of the eyes.