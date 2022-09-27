Police Kampala Metropolitan North have arrested Bangi Stephen, a 38-year-old businessman, for dealing in petroleum products without a license.

A raid was conducted at the home of Bangi, in Quata zone, Kanyanya ward, Kawempe division, in Kampala district, and was found with 30,000 litres of diesel, that was parked in jerrycans.

He was also found ferrying more fuel in a mobile fuel tanker, registration number, UBG 128E, and was charged with dealing in Petroleum Products without a trading license.

Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to dealing in diesel fuel, without a license and in a non-gazetted facility, that is within his compound.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said there were no firefighting measures, and no escape route in case of a fire outbreak or disaster. “It has serious environmental related threats to the neighborhood. The fact that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was not done, makes it difficult, to establish whether, there are any spill-over effects, in the neighborhood or not,” Enanga said.

“We advise the public not to consume or buy such fuel products from unauthorized outlets, due to the potential of consuming adulterated fuel that may cause damage to your motor vehicles, motorcycles or other machines.”

Enanga said they are awaiting additional reports from NEMA and Ministry of Energy and then forward the file to the DPP. He further cautioned all other illegal dealers in Petroleum products, without appropriate licenses, to ensure they obtain them, so as to remain in the business, on legitimate grounds.