The government of Uganda has recognised the Chairman of Ruparelia Group of Companies, Sudhir Ruparelia for his efforts in promoting tourism.

This was during the Tourism Night event in commemoration of the World Tourism Day on September 27 at Sheraton Hotel Kampala.

Sudhir owns a number of hotels that include Kabira Country Club, Speke Apartments, Bukoto Heights, Boulevard Apartments, Speke Apartments and Speke Resort and Country Club Munyonyo among others that accommodate tourists.

The Chief Guest of the event, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa appreciated Sudhir for his passion, efforts and leadership in hospitality and tourism development in the country.

“In a special way, I congratulate Dr Sudhir Ruparelia, Chairman Speke Group of hotels for your Passion and Leadership in Hospitality and Tourism Development,” Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa pledged Parliament’s support to the sector through both legislation and appropriation in key enablers like infrastructure and security to raise our tourism momentum.

He called for an urgent end to visa requirements for Africans visiting the continent. “We can’t uphold such barriers to tourism and trade like unnecessary visa restrictions on ourselves and expect transformation.”