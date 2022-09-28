Recently PELA Commodities in Soroti completed the installation of Uganda’s first Aflatoxin removal machine (TOXI-SCRUB).

The machine was designed by Eye-Grain and delivered together with the grain handling equipment by Perry Engineering Ltd who is an authorized reseller of the TOXI-SCRUBⓇ system. It was installed by Eye-Grain ApS, its local partner Grain and Toxin Solutions LLC (Uganda), and Perry Engineering.

As part of the final installation procedure before it begins regular operation, the experts from Eye-Grain and PERRY will start the commissioning process of the TOXI-SCRUBⓇin the coming weeks and will allow potential customers and stakeholders to visit the PELA and experience how the machine works.

Stories Continues after ad

The TOXI-SCRUBⓇ will remove aflatoxins from high levels to 10ppb or less. It has different treatment programs and can be adjusted to make the necessary treatment to bring the contamination well below allowed levels. The machine can also eliminate not only Mycotoxins, but other biologic activity as well e.g., bacteria, mites and insects.

The TOXI-SCRUBⓇ processing line can be tailored to any product in the Agro, Feed, and Cereal supply chain. Including all types of grain, nuts, beans and cakes from the oilseed industry.

Aflatoxins is a type of mycotoxin produced by Aspergillus species of fungi, such as A. flavus and A. parasiticus. The umbrella term aflatoxin refers to four different types of mycotoxins produced, which are B1, B2, G1, and G2. Aflatoxin B1, the most toxic, is a potent carcinogen and has been directly correlated to adverse health effects, such as liver cancer in many animal species. Aflatoxins are largely associated with commodities produced in the tropics and subtropics, such as cotton, peanuts, spices, pistachios, and maize.

Agro industrialisation is one of the major programs in the third phase of the National Development Plan, intending to increase household incomes. The sector has intrinsic potential, and the Uganda government anticipates it to expand by 4.3% or about a quarter of the nation’s economic output. The addition of theTOXI-SCRUBⓇ at PELA Commodities is a welcome development and has been eagerly anticipated by grain farmers and traders in the region.

Perry isadesigner and manufacturer of grain handling, cleaning, drying, and storage equipment and systems, small-scale flour mills, feed mills, and associated products. The company supports key industries such as agriculture (farms & commercial grain stores), feed mills, flour mills, flaking mills, waste and recycling, pelleting plants, aggregates, and biomass (woodchip, shavings & sawdust, grass and herbs).

All Perry products in Uganda are supported by our local engineering, sales and administration team and we hold a large stock of spare parts in Uganda to service our customers.

Perry have a wide range of products which include; continuously mixed flow driers, belt driers, moisture sensor systems, chain & flight conveyors, belt conveyors, belt & bucket elevators, screw conveyors & augers, aspirator pre-cleaners, twin trace conveyors, grain samplers and bins/silos.

Perryalso offers key services such as plant layout and design, manufacturing, installation & commissioning, and a comprehensive after-sales service package for its customers.