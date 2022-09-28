Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) has received Shs1.3 billion to rehabilitate the Meter Gauge Railway in the country. The railway lines include; Malaba – Mukono, Kampala – Port bell, Kampala –Kyengera, and Mukono – Kampala lines.

Established after the collapse of the East African Community (EAC) in 1977, Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) has a total track length network of 1,266 km and 4,050.711 hectares of land in various parts of the country. The land and properties are situated along the railway line; Kampala–Malaba line, Port Bell Line, Kampala-Kasese line, Busoga Loop line, and Tororo-Pakwach line.

Through dubious and fraudulent activities, several pieces of the corporation’s land have been encroached on throughout the entire network, especially in the urban areas of Kampala and Jinja.

Addressing the nation in August this year, President Yoweri Museveni said the answer to the high inflation and fuel prices is to shift from petroleum cars to trains, electric vehicles, and motorcycles.

“The real problem is the fuel and the answer for it is to go for electric vehicles and electric motorcycles and secondly to use the railway where the railway can be quickly…Even though the railway is not electric and it still uses diesel, it is much cheaper and carries more people and goods,” Museveni said.

Of all the railway lines, it’s only Kampala–Malaba and Kampala-Port Bell, which are functional. Kampala–Malaba is functional but it’s only carrying cargo while the Port Bell line is carrying passengers at a fair price of between Shs 1,000 and Shs 2,000.

Following the securing of the funds, URC has embarked on clearing the railway reserve and demolishing illegal structures along the various railway lines.

Interviewed for this story, John Linonn, the URC spokesperson, said the rehabilitation of Malaba – Mukono Meter gauge railway (MGR) is underway. The project is handled by China Roads & Bridge Corporation at Approximately Shs 184 billion. This project is ahead of schedule and is expected to be handed over before the end of this year.

“The final and bigger project is the one to be financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB). The project is worth $300.1 million (Shs 1.1trillion). The project includes the construction of Kampala – Port bell line with concrete sleepers, Kampala -Kyengera (concrete slippers), Fencing of build-up areas (urban area), Refurbishment of infrastructure (Stations), Rolling stock (locomotives, wagons, etc), and Water vessels and others,” he said.

He said plans are underway for the Construction of a Concrete Slipper line from Mukono to Kampala. This project will cost 25.9 million Euros (Shs 96.5billion). It is undertaken by Consultants for capacity building and Imathia for the physical works. The Physical works are expected to commence in February 2023 after the railway reserves from Kampala to Mukono have been cleared,” he said.

He said the reserves will be cleared after compensating occupants. The occupants will be compensated only for the structures on the land rather than the land itself.

Linonn said they have conducted various exercises which included Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) whose cutoff date was May 2022, held meetings with various Local and National Leaders, defended URC, and won some court cases where some encroachers opted to seek legal redress and signed off commitments to stop the encroachment with some of the stakeholders and also carried out public sensitization to stop encroachment and vandalism.

“The cutoff date of May 2022 was agreed with all Stakeholders that after this date no one would be allowed to carry out any new activity or do any kind of settlement in the railway reserves. Effective 1st August 2022, URC embarked on continuous demolition of all structures, removal of all activities or settlements that came after the cutoff date from all railway reserves nationwide,” he said

He said URC will continue with the exercise and prosecute all encroachers until the vice stops. Similarly, in collaboration with all Security Agencies URC will arrest and prosecute all vandals and their customers or accomplices along all the railway corridors.

In a bid to spur trade and reduce the cost of doing business, the corporation purchased four locomotives at a cost of Sh42 billion, delivered in September last year. The locomotives have so far reduced transit time from 24 hours to 11 hours to travel 7054 kilometers and deliver 17,318 tons of cargo from Malaba to Kampala.