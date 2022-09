The Uganda Prisons Commissioner General, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija, has transferred several senior officers.

In a notice dated September 28, Byabashaija said the appointments and transfers take immediate effect.

Mr. Anatoli Biryomumaisho, Assistant Commissioner Education has been appointed Ag. Commissioner in charge of Rehabilitation and Reintegration Services. He takes over from Ms. Elizabeth Nanfuka, Commissioner of Prisons, whose Contract appointment has expired.

Stories Continues after ad

Ms. Madina Nabaggala, SP, Prisons Headquarters takes over the Education Division, which will be under the Department of Rehabilitation and Reintegration.

Mr. Edward Mulabya Muwatwa, SP, Officer in Charge, U.G. Prison Farm Kijjumba is appointed Officer in Charge, U.G. Prison Farm Odina, Kamuda Sub County, Soroti County, Soroti District. He is to open the Farm.

Mr. Raphael Ogwal, SP, Officer in Charge, U.G. Prison Ssaza, Masaka is appointed Officer in Charge, U.G. Prison Farm Awea in Awea Sub County, Ajuri County, Alebtong District. He is to open the Farm.

Mr. Adon Banshanga, ASP, U.G. Prison Farm Lugore is appointed Officer in Charge, U.G. Prison Farm Kijjumba in Mubende District.

Mr. Joel Othieno, ASP, U.G. Prison Ntungamo, is appointed Officer in Charge, U.G. Prison Ssaza, Masaka District.

Mr. Francis Asiku, CASP, U.G. Prison Farm Ruimi is transferred to U.G. Prison Mbale Main for duty.

Mr. Vanity Nyathirombo, CASP, U.G. Prison Mbale main is transferred to U.G. Prison Farm Ruimi for duty.

Mr. Amon Tusiime, CASP, U.G. Prison Kitalya mini-Max is transferred to U.G. Prison Farm Ruimi for duty.

Mr. Bernards Nuwagira, P.0.II, Prisons Academy and Training School is transferred to Prisons Headquarters for duty.

Mr. Osbert Nowamani, P.0.II, U.G. Prison Mbale Main is transferred to U.G. Prison Ngora as Deputy Officer in Charge.