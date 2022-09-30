The State House Anti-Corruption Unit in liaison with Police has arrested ten district officials in Fort Portal, Kabarole and Soroti on allegations of corruption and abuse of office.

Five land officials in Fort Portal and Kabarole district were arrested for allegedly conniving to sell government land at Millane access, along protected boundaries of River Mpanga, to a businessman. The officials approved an application without inspection.

The suspects detained are; the Chairperson Area Land Committee Mr. David Baguma, Senior Physical Planner Mr. Samuel Musana, District Staff Surveyor Mr. Simon Kugonza, Senior Staff Surveyor Kabarole Ministry Zonal Office – Mrs. Sumini Nansubuga and Secretary District Land Board Kabarole Mr. Jessy Bwango.

Stories Continues after ad

Additionally, two suspects; Principal Education Officer Mr. Richard Alituha and Head of Finance Mrs. Annet Kirungi have been arrested on allegations of mismanagement of over Shs180 million Capitation Grant for Fort Portal City Schools and Tertiary Institutions for Financial Year 2021/22. Police said two other more suspects are still at large.

In Soroti, three district officials were also arrested on allegations of abuse of office and causing financial loss as a result of inflating the District payroll.

It is alleged that over Shs500 million was paid to ghost workers and ghost pensioners by the officials.

The suspects are; Internal Auditor Mr. Micheal Okello, Human Resource Officer Mr. Charles Oonyu, and Principal Human Resource Officer Mr. Simon Okanya, who has been reported before on several cases for extorting money from pensioners under the pretext that they have been over paid by government.