Gambling involves predicting the outcome of an event while staking money on your predictions. If your prediction is right, you stand a chance of profiting. Likewise, if your prediction is wrong, you are at risk of losing your stake. In Uganda, gambling is a hot trend as the gambling industry welcomes new punters daily.

The majority of Ugandan players wager on sports. Sports wagering is easier because most Ugandans already watch Sports which makes it easier to make forecasts. Football is the most punted sport in Uganda and one of the common football wagers is both teams to score bets. In BTTS punting, each team playing is required to score at least a goal before the final whistle.

One common mistake beginners make is choosing the wrong sportsbook for their BTTS wagers. While picking a bookie could be tricky, especially for beginners, there are some criteria to follow which we will discuss in the later section of this article. If you want to do betting in Uganda check here to learn about sportsbooks that will satisfiy your needs.

In this article, I will share helpful insight on how to wager on BTTS bets. I will also share some top-quality bookmakers that punters use for both teams to score wagers. Let’s get to it.

How to bet on BTTS in Uganda?

Wagering on BTTS is straightforward. First, ensure to do your research as wagering blindly is the fastest way to get burnt. The following two tips are helpful when doing both teams to score punting:

Do research

While punting presents a money-making opportunity, it requires patience and knowledge to achieve long-term success. Before placing BTTS wagers, ensure you do due diligence on the teams you want to wager on. Are their key players available? Do the teams have a good goalscoring record against each other? Is it a derby?

All these questions can be good pointers to the likely result of the match.

Back attack-minded teams

Since your goal is for both teams to score, backing teams that go all out to find the opponent’s net is a wise thing to do. Teams that play defensive football are likely to be outshone when playing an attacking-minded team. While BTTS odds for teams with low expected goals may be higher, try to back high xG teams more.

After deciding the match you want to punt on, the next thing is to place your bet.

Here’s a quick guide on how to place BTTS wagers in football:

Access an internet-connected device. This could be a smartphone or a laptop. Visit the website of the sports betting site of your choice. Ensure the site has “https” as this is a more secure connection to the hosts and protects you from internet exploits. Log in to your account. If you do not have an account on the sportsbook, you can register. Navigate to the sports betting section and select football. Select the competition that the match you want to punt on belongs to. Locate the match and click on it. Explore the available betting markets and choose BTTS. Enter the amount you wish to stake on the football match. Lock your stake and confirm your bet. Congratulations, you’re all set.

Check out proven sports betting companies in Uganda?

The gambling market in Uganda is vast hence there are multiple solid bookie choices. Here are some of the proven sports betting firms in Uganda.

1xBet

1xBet is one of the proven bookies in Uganda. With a solid partnership with top clubs in Europe, the wagering site continues to grow in popularity. The betting company features an extensive betting market that cuts across several sports. Basketball, baseball, ice hockey, football, and cricket are some of the sports categories on 1xBet.

Betway Uganda

Betway is a British sportsbook with a strong presence in some African countries including Uganda. Just like 1xbet, Betway also partnered with top European club sides. In football, betway is the official sponsor of the English Premier League side, West ham. The bookie also sponsors the popular NBA team, Chicago Bulls.

Ugandan punters love Betway as it offers higher odds than most of its competitors.

betPawa

Since it was founded in 2014, betPawa has continued to climb the ranks in the bookmaker industry. betPawa offers competitive odds as well as bonuses to punters. In addition to the excellent services, betPawa Uganda also has a fast payout time which is every punter’s joy.

Fortebet

Fortebet was founded in 2014 but was previously called FortuneBet. In 2016, the bookie rebranded to Fortebet and has continued to meet expectations. The Ugandan sportsbook is owned by Winnie Nabwami. Fortebet has a rather different approach to rewarding customers as the bookie rewards customers through a VIP program.

When you register a new account on Fortebet, you will be able to claim some VIP points which will be used to redeem free bets. Fortebet is especially good for football punting as it offers good odds and covers major European football events.

Some of the competitions featured on Fortebet are the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and the French Ligue 1.

Sportybet

Sportybet is a popular bookmaker owned by Sudeep Ramnani. The bookie is available in limited African countries including Uganda. Since Sportybet’s founding, it has continued to climb the ranks and cement its place as one of the best bookies in Uganda. On Sportybet, bettors have multiple sports to wager on.

Some of the sports featured on Sportybet are ice hockey, football, basketball, baseball, horse racing, and cricket. Sportybet also has a cashout feature for bettors that change their minds while their bet is still running. The live betting feature also comes in handy as punters can wager based on performance. Virtual games and eSports are also betting options on Sportybet.

Sportybet also offers higher odds compared to other bookies, punters love the bookie for this reason.

Where are the best BTTS odds in Ugandan betting companies?

Top Ugandan bookies offer competitive odds. The odds offered however depend on the teams playing. For two teams with a strong goalscoring record, the odds offered may be lower and vice versa. To boost your odds, you can play multiple bets as an accumulator.

How to choose the best betting site for BTTS in Uganda?

When choosing BTTS wagering sites in Uganda, here are some of the things to watch out for:

Odds

Odds are the probability of an event happening. The higher the likelihood of an outcome, the lower the odds. Likewise, the lesser the likelihood of a result, the higher the odds. Most bookies offer competitive BTTS odds but some still offer higher odds. As a punter, you should target bookies that offer these bookies provided they are legit.

Bonuses

Bettors love bonuses. Sportsbooks offer bonuses as incentives to encourage bettors to wager on their platforms. Bonuses help reduce the risks a bettor is exposed to when punting, hence why you should be biased towards bookies that offer their customers bonuses.

Fast Payout

Slow payouts can be frustrating. Most bookies credit your winnings within 24 hours but this time may vary with bookmakers. Before settling for a bookie, ensure that the bookie is fast with payout. However, note that winnings that fall under grand audits considerably take more time to be credited.

Conclusion

BTTS wagering is popular amongst bettors but is not as easy as it seems. You need to do adequate research and wager on solid bookies.

I hope this article has provided you with valuable insight on choosing top BTTS bookies. I wish you a profitable betting journey.