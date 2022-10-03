Uganda Cranes learnt their opponents they will face at the forthcoming African Nations Championship 2022 in Algeria.

The draws for the biennial tournament were held in the host nation, Algeria over the weekend.

Uganda had a strong delegation at the function led by FUFA President and CAF Executive Member Moses Magogo Moses, FUFA CEO Edgar Watson, Coach Milutin Sredojevic and National Teams Manager Patrick Ntege.

The team was pooled in Group B alongside two-time champions DR Congo, Cote D’Ivoire and Senegal.

Head Coach Sredojevic Micho in his reaction to the draw indicated this was a fair draw and hopes Uganda to perform well.

“We can say this is a fair draw for Uganda. Before the groups were made, we prayed not to be put in groups with three teams, avoiding hosts Algeria and then Morocco,” he told Fufa media before adding,” this doesn’t mean that team that Senegal, Dr Congo and Ivory Coast are any weak. We have to get the best of preparations before the tournament starts.”

“It is important that the League back home has started and we shall have time shortly before Christmas when the first round is finished. That will give us ample time to start preparations early enough.”

This is the sixth successive time that Uganda Cranes will be playing at the final tournament having featured in the 2011, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 editions. The tournament is played by only home-based players.

In group A, host Algeria will lock horns with 2014 CHAN winners Libya, Ethiopia and Mozambique.

Group C includes defending champions Morocco, Sudan, Madagascar and Ghana.

Groups D and E are made up of three teams each and feature Mali, Angola and Mauritania on one side and Cameroon, Congo and Niger on the other.

The Championship will take place from 13 January to 4 February 2023.