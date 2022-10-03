MTN Uganda’s new and first female Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sylivia Mulinge, who was appointed in June 2022, has officially started work today. She joins MTN Uganda from Safaricom PLC, a leading provider of converged communication solutions in Kenya, where she served as Chief Consumer Business Officer for the Group.

Mulinge takes over office from Andrew Bugembe MTN Uganda CEO who has been in an acting capacity since August when Vim Vanhellepute left to take up a new assignment in West Africa as the MTN Group’s Chief Operations Executive, a newly created role to oversee Liberia, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bisau and Congo-Brazzaville.

She inherits an MTN that is Uganda’s largest telecom and largest company by revenue. She however, has to deal with a relentless Airtel Uganda which although second in market share has been profitable for over five years in a row.

Shareholders who have had a taste of some good dividends after MTN’s first year of listing will be very anxious to see if Mulinge can keep their pockets happy.

MTN Uganda staff have welcomed the new CEO Mulinge Silvia at the new company headquarters along Jinja road. Where staff showcased the diverse Ugandan cultures as they welcomed her to the Pearl of Africa.

“It is a great pleasure to be at MTN Uganda. Thanks to MTN Staff for showcasing the beautiful pieces of Ugandan culture this morning. I am looking forward to being in Uganda. Asante Sana,” Mulinge appreciated.

She joins MTN Uganda to support the accelerated execution of its Ambition 2025 strategy which is through selective partnerships and leveraging the MTN brand as the most trusted and valued in Africa and will be supported and funded through enhanced cost and capital expenditure efficiencies.

At her appointment in June, Ralph Mupita the MTN Group president and CEO described Mulinge as a seasoned executive who brings with her a passion for transforming customers’ lives using technology.