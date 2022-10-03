Police has summoned the Member of Parliament for Aringa South in Yumbe District, Mr. Yorke Alioni Odria, for assaulting an officer who was on duty at Parliament on Thursday last week during the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) elections.

Fred Enanga, the Uganda Police Spokesperson, said the summons were sent through the Office of the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament for the Legislator to appear at the CID Headquarters on October 4, 2022 at 10am.

“You all remember very well that the MP, Alioni Odria is alleged to have acted in a disorderly manner at Parliament on the 29th of September, where he attacked and punched a police officer who was on duty, that is ASP Ssenge Alex without any legal justification, causing injury to his right ear, and the side head,” Enanga said.

The MP was allegedly frustrated with the conduct of the elections after some members were granted permission to vote early due to personal reasons.

Odria shouted at the top of his voice and ran towards a police officer whom he later grabbed and punched. “Vote rigging, vote rigging, vote rigging,” Alioni was heard saying before allegedly punching the officer.

“You all witnessed how violently he grabbed the ballot box and took it to the main building in disregard of the parliamentary electoral procedures,” Enanga asserted.

He was however stopped by the OC of Parliament and other officers.

“So, for us, the best way to understand his motive for the unprovoked assault is to listen to him. And the first step also towards justice for the senseless act of violence against the officer is us reducing the statement of the MP into a written statement,” Enanga added.

“Of course, the police management has come out to strongly condemn attacks on police officers. And this continue to highlight some of the dangers that police officers face every day while performing their duties.”

The hotly contested election attracted 28 candidates for the nine seats. The EALA representatives were elected after more than seven hours of campaigning, voting, and tallying during a sitting on Thursday.

The six NRM MPs retained their seats; Rose Akol (422 Votes), James Kakooza (405 votes), Paul Musamali (401 votes), George Odongo (403 votes), Dennis Namara (415 votes) and Mary Mugyenyi (367 votes).

Amongin, former Ngora district Woman MP and one of Uganda’s representatives to the Pan African Parliament, polled 338 votes, while the former Buyende district Woman MP, Kadogo Babirye secured 383 votes. DP’s Gerald Siranda polled 233 votes.