If you prefer betting on your phone, then the Bet365 mobile app is just what you need. While many bookmakers only offer a reduced mobile app, at Bet365 app download, you get the complete product on your phone. The same features, odds, and betting markets are all available.

System Requirements

The mobile app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play. However, you will need the following before you can use the Bet365 mobile app:

Smartphone with iOS 11 or later / Android 4.3 or later

Wi-Fi connection or mobile data connection

Clear cookies and cache on your web browser.

The app is free to download from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. You can access all the sports and casino games when you open the app. You can also follow your account and place wagers directly from the app. When you log in, you will see all the widgets which show your current balance, latest results, and active bets.

When you click on the ‘My Account’ button, you will see your account details, promotional offers, and how to contact bet365. You can also link your account to the app and place wagers directly.

Is There a Mobile App for Apple Devices?

Yes, there is! You can download the iPhone app from the App Store and the iPad app from the iTunes Store. And if you are using an Apple watch, you can use the Bet365 mobile app to place bets. However, if you’re using an Android device, you’ll need to access the website from your phone’s browser.

How to Place a Wager Through the App?

It’s effortless to place a wager through the app. All you have to do is to follow these simple steps:

Tap/Click on the ‘My Account’ button from the main menu.

Find the fixture you wish to bet on and click on it.

A new screen will appear with all the details about the match. Click on the button below the win chance to choose your bet type.

Choose from the drop-down menu and click the ‘Place Bet’ button.

Finally, enter your password to confirm the wager, and that’s it – your bet is placed!

You can also use the ‘Search’ button to find a specific fixture or click on one of the featured events to bet on them. However, you won’t be able to place single-event wagers through the app. You will always need to place them through the ‘My Account’ page.

How to Withdraw Your Winnings?

After a long day of betting and winning, you might be thinking about how to withdraw your winnings. Luckily, the process is straightforward and can be done through the app or website. All you need is a minimum of £10 or €10, and you can withdraw using one of the two payment methods – Skrill or PayPal.

Here are the detailed instructions on how to do it:

You need to log in to your account through the app or website.

Click on the ‘Withdraw’ button from the menu.

Enter the amount you wish to withdraw and click on the ‘Continue’ button.

Choose the payment method from the drop-down menu.

Enter your payment details and submit your request.

That’s all! Bet365 is one of the best betting companies in the industry, and if you follow these simple steps, you’ll have your money in no time!