The director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), AIGP Major Tom Magambo has made reshuffles in the directorate that have seen all detectives in Kampala.

The reshuffle has seen all detectives that were previously based in Kampala replaced.

On 30th September 2022, a message to all Regional Police Commanders and Divisional Police Commanders in Kampala Metropolitan Area, a total of 47 detectives at the rank of inspectorate and 355 at other ranks were replaced.

Stories Continues after ad

The changes have seen 402 detectives affected and none has been transferred to another area in Kampala Metropolitan Area but rather taken outside Kampala.

Similarly, new detectives from outside Kampala have been brought into the country’s capital. This is a move insiders have said might help solve crime. This is majorly focused on the three metropolitan districts of Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso

“The move is meant to fight corruption since those moved to upcountry stations had overstayed in Kampala,” one source said.

Apparently, many cases have failed to get investigated to their conclusion, especially in Kampala because the investigating officers, most of whom have overstayed at the stations, have vested interest.

The Police annual crime report has over the years indicated that a number of cases are reported but not investigated despite the force having enough evidence to prosecute suspects.

Since being appointed, AIGP Maj Tom Magambo has emphasized the training of detectives and this has seen all heads of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, deputy directors, heads of department, and regional CID officers taken for refresher courses.

Also several mid- level CID commanders have undergone training as AIGP Magambo seeks to streamline how they do their work.

The CID director has also made several changes in the directorate by removing older detectives and reverting them to general police but also replaced by younger blood.

President Museveni has on many occasions blasted CID officers for bundling up cases because of corruption.

“The problem has been that the CIDs are either corrupted or bribed to suppress the information.So there has been mainly corruption and lack of patriotism where CIDs are not bothered about the suffering of the people and are influenced by money,” Museveni said in August during the closure of a six week leadership and ideological for senior regional CID officers.