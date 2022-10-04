President Yoweri Museveni has dropped his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and replaced him with Maj Gen Muhanga Kayanja as Commander Land Forces of the Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) following his controversial tweets on Kenya.

He has been also been promoted to full General and Maj Gen Kayanja has been promoted to Lieutenant General.

Muhoozi, who had earlier today said that Museveni will make changes in the army, went on a Twitter meltdown, warning that he would only need two weeks with his army to capture Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.