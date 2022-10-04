The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has come out to clarify on the controversial tweets of General Kainerugaba Muhoozi about ‘capturing’ Nairobi, Kenya’s capital city in two weeks that have gone viral on twitter and left the citizens in shock.

In the statement issued this afternoon, the ministry noted the debate on social media in respect to the relationship between Uganda and the Republic of Kenya and clarified that the ‘Government does not conduct foreign policy and other official business through social media nor does it depend on social media sources in dealing with sovereign Governments.’

“The ministry wishes to emphasise that the Government and the people of Uganda treasure the existing strong bilateral relations between the people and the Government of the Republic of Kenya based on our shared history, common values, mutual respect, trust and the desire to build a unified East African Community,” read part of the statement.

To end this debate, the Ministry assured that the Republic of Uganda wishes to reiterate its commitment to good neighborliness, peaceful coexistence and cooperation.

“The Government of the Republic of Uganda wishes to reiterate its cordial relationship with the Republic of Kenya and assure people and the Republic of Kenya of our harmonious relationship that we value,” concluded the statement.