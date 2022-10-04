The Commander of the land forces of the Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) and First Son Lt. Gen. Muhoozi has said that President Museveni will make changes in the army.

This is after Muhoozi on Monday went on a Twitter meltdown, warning that he would only need two weeks with his army to capture Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

“Had a good discussion with my great father this morning. Apparently, my tweets scared Kenyans too much? He will announce the changes. There is a special prayer I shall make for our army,” he tweeted.

He started by blaming Uhuru Kenyatta for not contesting for a third term in the August polls, adding the retired president could have easily won the election.

This has not gone well with several Kenyans including one Kenyan Senator who said Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya should be summoned over Muhoozi tweets.