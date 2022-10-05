President Yoweri Museveni has apologized to Kenyans for the tweets sent by his son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, adding that he still trusts him as a passionate Pan-Africanist.

Muhoozi on Monday went on a Twitter meltdown, warning that he would only need two weeks with his army to capture Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

He started by blaming Uhuru Kenyatta for not contesting for a third term in the August polls, adding the retired president could have easily won the election.

Museveni says he reached out to Kenyan President William Ruto to apologise for the comments.

Muhoozi was later dropped as the Commander Land Forces UPDF and replaced with Maj Gen Muhanga Kayanja. He was however promoted to the rank of General.

Museveni said he promoted him to full General after the comments because this mistake is one aspect where he has acted negatively as a Public officer. “There are, however, many other positive contributions the General has made and can still make,” he said.

Below is the full statement

Dear Ugandans, the brotherly People of Kenya and all East Africans. I greet all of you. Again, I hail the peaceful elections that took place in Kenya recently where H.E. William Ruto emerged winner. I, again, congratulate him on that victory.

I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country. It is not correct for Public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries. The only available legitimate forum is the Peer Review Mechanism of the African Union or confidential interactions among us or EAC and AU fora – not public comments.

Why, then, promote him to full General after these comments? This is because this mistake is one aspect where he has acted negatively as a Public officer. There are, however, many other positive contributions the General has made and can still make. This is a time-tested formula – discourage the negative and encourage the positive. Very sorry, ndugu zetu Wakenya. Also sorry to the Ugandans who could have been annoyed by one of their officials meddling in the affairs of brother Kenya. I know for a fact that General Muhoozi is a passionate Pan-Africanist. However, the correct method for Pan-Africanists is confidential interactions or using the available fora (EAC and AU), especially if you are a Public officer.

I have conveyed all those views confidentially to H.E. Ruto, the President of Kenya.