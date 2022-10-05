Uganda’s Ambassador to Canada, Acheng Joy Ruth, has expressed his dismay over political activist William Ntege aka Kyuma Kya Yesu’s decision to confront the Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda.

Ntege confronted the minister during the Busoga Innovation Symposium 2022 in Canada. Babalanda and the third Deputy Prime minister Rukia Nakadama had accompanied His Highness the Kyabazinga of Busoga Willian Gabula Nadiope IV.

“Stop lying there is no peace in Uganda, Stop lying……,” Ntege said while kneeling before the minister.

Stories Continues after ad

Acheng said “I express my disappointment on the act of Mr. Ntege against the Minister of Presidency while on her official duty in Canada. I strongly condemn this and am following it up with the Government of Canada and he will account for his bad actions against the Minister, this is unacceptable.”

She promised to follow up on the matter with the Canadian authorities for Ntege to be punished.

Speaking during the meeting, Babalanda said, “Those who aspire to lead should realize that it’s too costly to rebuild a nation once it’s broken. The world has many examples. It’s better to build on what’s in place. I call for calmness and dialogue.”

She urged Ugandans to use the prevailing peace and opportunities available in Uganda to develop their land of origin, in areas of agriculture, industry, services, tourism and ICT.

This was not the first time that Ntege was confronting Ugandan ministers, in July he rushed out to the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa, as she arrived in Canada.

NRM symposium in Canada to discuss the consolidation of the NRM government’s achievements in the sectors of social, political, and economic and the role played by Ugandans in the diaspora.

Ntege and the group protested the rising commodity prices, wastage of taxpayers’ money, and continued dentition of political prisoners, among other issues. “Stop wasting taxpayer’s money,” he told Nankabirwa.

“I came here on my money,” the minister responded before finding her way out.

On 29th July 2017 during Kabaka’s 24th coronation ceremony that was held at Kaweeri, Mityana district Ntege physically attacked former Member of Parliament for Kasanda south Simewo Nsubugawho was on his way to prostrate before Kabaka Ronald Mubende Mutebi II.

Mr. Ntege accused Kassanda South MP Simeo Nsubuga of spearheading the constitutional amendment bill which saw the expunging of the presidential age limit that was set at the age of 75.