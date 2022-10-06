Makerere University, a well-known oldest institute in East Africa has today celebrated 100 years of existence in providing excellent services. Opening its doors to only 14 students in 1922, Makerere has grown to become one of the most prestigious Universities in Africa and the World over.

The centenary celebrations are under the theme, “Leveraging the 100 Years of Excellence in Building a Transformed Society”.

Makerere University’s alumni include presidents and prime ministers, among them Joseph Kabila (Democratic Republic of Congo), Julius Nyerere and Benjamin Mkapa (Tanzania), Mwai Kibaki (Kenya), and Milton Obote and Ruhakana Rugunda (Uganda).

Writers such as Ngugi wa Thiong’o from Kenya and David Rubadiri from Malawi, scholars and political activists such as Stella Nyanzi and Bobi Wine are also Makerere alumni.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, the Vice Chancellor, said that nobody would have predicted that something that began with 14 bare feet students in grass thatched huts would evolve into what we have today.

“I pledge total commitment to Makerere University to ensure that our institution remains on the path to nurturing graduates and producing research responsible for national development,” Prof Nawangwe said.

Prof. Ezra Suruma, the Chancellor however challenged the Makerere lecturers to mind the quality of education and ethical content delivered to the students.

“I want to challenge the lecturers to put emphasis on the ethical content of education and that the character of our graduates is less important than the skills put in the field,” he said.

He added that the quality of service is still a challenge and this should be worked upon through sustainable and robust skilling of graduates in the different institutions.

Prof. Ezra Suruma: “It is my sincere prayer that Makerere will continue to lead the country in robust production of tomorrow’s leaders.”

Remembering the political move, Prof. Suruma said, “In 1980, I was a senior lecturer in Makerere and together with Joshua Mugyenyi we started the Uganda National Patriotic Movement which later became the National Resistance Movement. Makerere played a footnote in the foundation of NRM.”

Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa gave his journey to Makerere and the prosperous achievement in his life after passing through the gates of this great institution. “In 2001, with a metallic suitcase and Shs4,500 school fees for Makerere. I came to Makerere with no relatives in the government but today, I am Deputy Speaker of parliament.. I am one of the testimonies from the government.”

Tayebwa also highlighted the fact that rich students dominate the government scholarships. He says the scholarship system should be changed, “We are coming with a proposal so that children who should benefit from the scholarships, benefit.”

President Museveni, the special guest, said that he is one of the people who refused to come to Makerere. All his three choices were Dar-es-Salaam University because he wanted to be near Nyerere who always fronted for East African integration.

He said “The primacy of social change is technology and innovation. The Africans brought fire, domesticating of animals and crops and invention of iron. How did Africans lag behind? When the Europeans invented gunpowder, for us we didn’t know about it.”

He appreciated the science and technology faculties and applauded the administrators to put more emphasis in research and innovation.

“I congratulate Makerere, especially the science department. This is why I said 70% of scholarships should go to sciences. Recently I said salaries of scientists should be increased. Science is the Prima of society,” President Museveni said.