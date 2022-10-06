Uganda is currently participating in the 11th edition of Magical Kenya Tourism Expo that started on 5th up to 7th October 2022 at the Bomas in Nairobi.

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) team at the expo is comprised of Director Ronald Kaggwa and Deputy CEO Bradford Ochieng together with staff in the marketing department. Uganda’s marketing contingent include Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Wildlife Education Conservation Centre, Uganda Airlines, the private sector represented by tour operators, hoteliers among others.

This year’s expo has attracted over 200 exhibitors, 160 hosted buyers with travel trade and international media across over 30 countries from the globe.

Uganda’s participation in the Expo is key in positioning the country’s tourism products and services to the globe. Kenya as a country has previously contributed over 60% of inbound visitors making it a strategic source market for Uganda.

While at the Expo, Uganda Tourism Board will leverage on this opportunity to emphasize the new refreshed destination brand Explore Uganda – The Pearl of Africa that positions Uganda as a unique tourism destination.

To show case Uganda to the world, the board has so far hosted a media briefing and MKTE cocktail ‘night of magic’ which has already generated a lot of interest and traffic to destination Uganda exhibition stall. Other events planned include hosted buyer hangout, tourism board dinner, ATTA networking cocktail, closing cocktail and a speakers’ appreciation dinner.

UTB Director Ronald Kaggwa on the sidelines of the Expo revealed that tourism is listed among the foundational elements of the economy under Vision 2040. “In order to take advantage of the numerous opportunities available, it is imperative to aggressively market our destination, bring forward the brand image, reputation and Uganda’s unique identity,” he said.

Bradford Ochieng, UTB Deputy CEO noted that the board was working closely with Market Destination Representatives Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities and its agencies like Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Uganda Wildlife Education Centre among others, private sector and development partners to market tourism destination Uganda.

“UTB is working to not only increase the number of tourists, but also add value on their spending. This will subsequently stimulate increased investments that create employment and inclusive development of the country,” he said.