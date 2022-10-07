Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has hit and exceeded its revenue collection target for the first quarter of the financial year 2022/23. The revenue collected for this first quarter is Shs24.9 billion against a target of Shs24.7 billion implying a performance of 100.5%.

This was reported by Nobert Nowere, the acting Director of Revenue Collection during the KCCA top management retreat with members of the Parliamentary Presidential Affairs Committee at Serena Kigo.

According to Nowere, this is the highest revenue collection done during the first quarter of a financial year in the history of KCC/KCCA.

The Directorate of Revenue Collection is expected to collect Shs99.75 billion during the FY 2022/23.

The Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjati Minsa Kabanda, applauded the efforts by the technical team to increase revenue collection.

Mrs. Jessica Ababiku, the chairperson of the committee highly commended the KCCA leadership for this achievement. She said it is a testimony that the gaps through which the revenue was being lost are being closed.

Since the establishment of KCCA, there has been tremendous growth in revenue collection from Shs40.96 billion in 2011/12 to Shs93.24 billion collected in 2021/22.

Dorothy Kisaka, the KCCA Executive Director revealed that in 2021/22 alone KCCA achieved a revenue growth of 16 percent during the tough COVID-19 economic city. Currently property rates constitute 47 percent of the total local revenue.

“We registered the highest revenue collection in the history of KCCA of Shs93.24 billion during the last financial year 2021/22 and a revenue growth of 16 percent despite the tough post COVID economic circumstances,” Kisaka said.

She revealed that much of this revenue increment has been realized because of a number of innovations and good revenue practices employed by KCCA.

KCCA has over the years automated or digitized virtually all the key revenue processes and has introduced the e-cities system which permitted almost all the revenue administration processes to be done online.

It has also identified a number of eligible taxpayers who were previously not paying taxes leading to expansion of the taxpayers’ base.

There are also vigorous taxpayer sensitization campaigns using electronic, print media and workshops to educate taxpayers.

The revaluing of all the properties within the city and regular enforcements are now being done to enforce collection of tax and fees arrears.

Another innovation is the formation of a special Unit to handle the large taxpayers who contribute the bulk of revenue collected by KCCA for specialized services to them.

The KCCA revenue streams include property rates, ground rent business license, street parking, park user fees, land fees, local service tax, Building fees, local hotel tax. Two missing revenues are markets revenue and advertising fees which are awaiting the legal framework.

During the retreat, discussions were about the revenue mobilization, mobility in the city, solid waste management, drainage, physical planning in the city and street children.