The outgoing Commander Land Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba will tomorrow handover office Lt Gen Muhanga Kayanja.

During the same function that will take place at headquarters of Land Forces in Bombo, the two newly promoted officers will also be decorated with their new ranks.

Gen Kainerugaba was removed from office but promoted to a four-star general after his controversial tweet on Kenya.

President later apologized to Kenyans for Gen Kainerugaba’s tweet that caused meltdown on twitter last week.

Gen Kainerugaba is expected to give his last speech as the Commander Land Forces and Lt Gen Kayanja will also give his speech as Commander Land Forces.