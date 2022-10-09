Kenyan president William Ruto has asked President Museveni to take charge of the East African region.

Ruto said this during Uganda’s 60th Independence day celebrations held at Kololo ceremonial grounds on October 9th.

He asked Museveni to lead the charge on ensuring that they bring down the boundaries, borders and barriers so that there can be a borderless East Africa community.

“Mzee Museveni is our elder and we look up to him. We have a challenge to ensure a borderless East African community where goods and services can move across Africa in free trade,” William Ruto said.

Other presidents who attended the celebrations included South Sudanese president Salva Kiir Mayardit, Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as well as Burundian president Everiste Ndayishimiye.